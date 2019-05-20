Mauritania: leaders of 12 parties press for release of political figure held in Saudi Arabia

0
Headlines, Mauritania
May 20, 2019
A+ A-
Email Print

Leaders of the 12 parties aligned with the Mauritanian ruling regime have demanded authorities to intervene and secure the release of a political leader who has been held in Saudi Arabia for several months, Le360.ma reports.

Youssef Ould Horma Babana, leader of Temam [party close to the regime] has been held in custody for several months part of judicial processing on unknown charges, Le360.ma news portal reported.

The parties’ leaders issued over the weekend a joint statement calling on Nouakchott to intervene in order to ensure Horma’s return home.

The leaders condemned authorities’ silence over the situation of the Mauritania-Moroccan citizen. Authorities reportedly have been unmoved by Horma’s fate because he l entered Saudi Arabia with a Moroccan passport.

Horma’s situation has also brought some other observers to criticize authorities for being selective in intervening in favor of Mauritanians facing maltreatment in Saudi Arabia, Le360.ma notes.

Nouakchott and Riyadh enjoy friendly diplomatic relations. Mauritanian soldiers are fighting on the side of the Saudi-led international coalition opposed to Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen.

Posted by

Kamailoudini Tagba Independent Journalist, Freelance Interpreter and Toastmasters International Competent Communicator (CC), speech writer, based in Togo, West Africa Attended Central China Normal University (China), MA in Linguistics and Communication. Kamailoudini Tagba is UNESCO scholarship Alumni, interested in International Relations studies and Security Studies. Kamailoudini Tagba, trained as journalist at Togo state radio, worked for the African Network of Culture Promoters and Entrepreneurs (rapec) as news writer. Studying to become Middle and Near East Politics expert for Africa

Tagged with
Newer Post
Older Post

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

WP Facebook Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com