King Mohammed VI sends message to Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia

King Mohammed VI of Morocco has sent a message to Saudi Crown Prince Mohamed Bin Salmane.

The message was handed over to the Saudi crown Prince who is also vice-president of the council of ministers and defense minister by Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita in Riyadh Tuesday.

The Royal message deals with bilateral cooperation and the latest developments on the regional scene.

The meeting was attended by Foreign Minister Ibrahim bin Abdulaziz Al-Assaf and Minister of State for African Affairs at the foreign ministry Ahmed bin Abdulaziz Al-Qattan.