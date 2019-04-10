King Mohammed VI sends messages to King of Saudi Arabia, Sovereign of Bahrain

King Mohammed VI has sent messages to King Salman bin Abdulaziz of Saudi Arabia and to Bahrain’s ruler, King Hamad bin Issa Al Khalifa.

The message to the Saudi King was handed over on Wednesday at the Al Yamamah Palace in Riyadh, by Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita.

During this audience, Bourita conveyed to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques the greetings and consideration of King Mohammed VI.

King Salman on his part asked Bourita to convey to the sovereign his greetings and consideration.

On Tuesday, Bourita conveyed a message from King Mohammed VI to Saudi Crown Prince Mohamed Bin Salman.

The Royal message dealt with bilateral cooperation and the latest developments on the regional scene.

Later Wednesday, Bourita flew to Manama where he handed King Hamad bin Issa Al Khalifa a message from King Mohammed VI.

During the audience, the King of Bahrain hailed the strong historical and fraternal relations binding the two countries, as well as the firm determination of the two sovereigns to strengthen, diversify and broaden the perspectives of their partnership.

Bourita who was Tuesday in Kuwait, where he co-chaired with Deputy PM and foreign minister Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah the 9th meeting of the joint Moroccan-Kuwaiti cooperation committee, handed to Kuwait’s deputy Emir and Crown Prince, Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, a message from King Mohammed VI, destined to Emir of Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad al-Jaber al-Sabah.

Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, and Kuwait are all members of the Gulf Cooperation Council, along with the United Arab Emirates, Oman and Qatar.