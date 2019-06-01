Prince Moulay Rachid warmly greeted in Saudi Arabia

Prince Moulay Rachid who is representing King Mohammed at the Arab and Islamic summits convened in Saudi Arabia was warmly greeted by King Salman at the conference hall and held on Friday talks with Saudi Crown Prince Mohamed bin Salmane.

Prince Moulay Rachid met Prince Mohammed bin Salman Ben Abdelaziz, Crown Prince, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense, Friday evening in Mecca, on the sidelines of the 14th Summit of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

The two men reviewed bilateral relations as well as several topics of common interest, according to the Saudi News Agency.

The 14th Summit of the OIC stressed in the Mecca Declaration adopted Friday the importance of the Palestinian cause as the central issue of the Islamic nation and hailed the sustained efforts made by King Mohammed VI at the head of the Al Quds Committee, to defend the Islamic Holy shrines in Al Quds Acharif, and counteract the measures taken by the Israeli occupation to Judaize the holy city