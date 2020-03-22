Morocco: Military medical teams to participate in fight against Covid-19

Military medical teams will take part, at the instruction of King Mohammed VI, in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic, alongside their civilian counterparts.

King Mohammed VI, Supreme Chief and Chief of the General Staff of the Royal Armed Forces (FAR), gave his high instructions so that military medical teams join their civilian counterparts in the sensitive mission of fighting the Covid19 pandemic, the Royal Office announced Sunday evening in a statement.

The instructions were given to FAR inspector general, General Abdelfettah Louarrak; to Commander of the Royal Gendarmerie, General Mohamed Haramou; and to the inspector of the FAR military health service, Brigadier General Mohamed Elabbar, the statement said.

The statement explained that in a bid to remedy certain shortcomings noted at the outbreak of the COVID-19 virus and in order to facilitate the transmission and exchange of information between the various departments involved, the Monarch gave his instructions to deploy military medical means to strengthen the medical structures dedicated to the management of the pandemic. In this respect, medical and paramedical personnel of the FAR will join their civilian counterparts as of Monday, March 23, 2020.

The Social Services of the FAR and of the Royal Gendarmerie will also be mobilized within the framework of this operation, the statement said, adding that the Monarch “urges, in this particular context, the civil and military doctors to work in harmony and intelligence, as they have always done, because the health of Moroccans and foreigners in Morocco is at state.”