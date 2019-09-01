12th African Games concludes; Egypt tops medal table

The 12th edition of the African Games held in Morocco concluded Saturday with Egypt topping the medal table with 273 medals (102 gold, 98 silver and 73 bronze).

Nigeria came in the second spot with 127 medals (46 gold, 33 silver and 48 bronze) ahead of South Africa who claimed 87 medals (36 gold, 26 silver and 25 bronze).

At the Maghreb level, Algeria finished fourth with 125 medals (33 gold, 32 silver and 60 bronze), while host country Morocco ranked fifth with 109 medals (31 gold, 32 silver and 46 bronze).

More than 6,500 athletes from 54 countries and regions took part in the games, competing in 26 sports disciplines (kayaking, basketball, boxing, chess, football, gymnastics, handball, billiards, snooker and volleyball). For the first time in the games, athletics, swimming, beach volleyball, weightlifting, cycling, horse riding, and judo offered slots in the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.

The 12th African Games were marked by the awarding to King Mohammed VI of the Olympic African Order of Merit bestowed by the Association of National Olympic Committees of Africa (ANOCA).

The distinction was handed over to Prince Moulay Rachid by ANOCA President, Algerian Mustapha Berraf, during the opening ceremony of the 12th African Games Monday on Aug. 19.

It was the first time that the African Games were hosted by Morocco following the country’s return to the African Union. The decision to stage the games in the North African country was made following the withdrawal of Equatorial Guinea.

The African multi-sport contest seeks to advance top-class African Sports and to foster cultural exchanges between the Member States of the African Union.