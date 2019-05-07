Morocco’s territorial integrity, Red Line for Saudi Arabia-Ambassador

May 7, 2019
Saudi Ambassador to Rabat made it clear that his country stands with Morocco in the defense of its territorial integrity and sovereignty over the Sahara.

Morocco’s territorial integrity is a “Red Line” for Saudi Arabia and support for Morocco’s sovereignty over its southern provinces is a principle in Riyadh’s foreign policy, Ambassador Abdellah Ben Saad Al Ghariri was quoted in a statement by the Moroccan Lower House as saying.

The ambassador made the remarks at a meeting with Lower House Speaker during which the close ties between Rabat and Riyadh were highlighted.

Relations between Morocco and Saudi Arabia passed through a temporary crisis after a Saudi news channel broadcasted a documentary that contradicts the official stance of Riyadh on the Sahara issue.

